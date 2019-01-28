Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 25-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.27p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.54p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.14p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---