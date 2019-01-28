Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 25-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1804.71p INCLUDING current year revenue 1816.70p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1759.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 1771.54p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---