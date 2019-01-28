NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 25 January 2019 were: 163.13p Capital only 164.70p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 25th January 2019, the Company has 70,024,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 30,337,261 which are held in treasury.