Lazard Asset Management LLC ("LAM") today announced that Jennifer Anderson and Nikita Singhal have joined the firm as Co-Heads of Sustainable Investment and ESG (environmental, social and governance). Anderson and Singhal are based in London and New York, respectively.

"Our investment teams have been focused on evaluating ESG characteristics of investments for more than a decade," said Ashish Bhutani, CEO of LAM. "We are pleased to have Jenny and Nikita on board, working closely with our analysts to continue to advance our long-standing efforts to integrate ESG considerations into our research and portfolio management capabilities across the business."

Ms. Anderson has served as a board director for the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change since 2015. Prior to joining LAM, she was an investment manager at TPT Retirement Solutions where, in addition to portfolio management, she led TPT's responsible investment, ESG and climate change strategy. Ms. Anderson was previously an equity research analyst at Citigroup, where she focused on sustainable investments. She began her investment career at Jupiter Asset Management as an SRI research analyst.

Prior to joining LAM, Ms. Singhal was a Portfolio Analyst with ClearBridge Investments, where she focused on the renewable energy sector for their Sustainability Leaders Fund and on ESG strategy across the firm. She previously served as Director of Capital Deployment and Impact Investing at the Heron Foundation and was an analyst at the International Finance Corporation, the private investing arm of the World Bank. She started her career in the investment field in 2005 as an investment banking analyst in the Natural Resources and Equity Capital Markets Groups at Goldman Sachs.

LAM is currently a signatory to, and a member of, several organizations that promote responsible investing and consideration of ESG issues. Specifically, the firm is a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the UK Stewardship Code, the Japan Stewardship Code, and the UK Women in Finance Charter. LAM is also a member of the International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN), Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA), and International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) Investors in Financial Reporting programme.

About Lazard Asset Management (LAM) LLC

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), LAM offers a range of equity, fixed income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of September 30, 2018, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $240 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please visit www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.

About Lazard Ltd

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

