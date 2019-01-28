Tech Meets Travel: Switchfly Announces New CEO and EVP

With enterprise software executive Craig Brennan joining as CEO and travel industry expert Alan Josephs as EVP of Product and Marketing, Switchfly continues to transform travel with cutting-edge technology and solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Switchfly, the leading travel ecommerce platform that powers dynamic packaging, loyalty, and other online travel solutions for airlines, financial services companies, hotels and other travel brands across the globe, has announced two additions to its executive leadership team that will support the company's continued efforts to drive innovation and create value for its customers.

Craig Brennan joins as CEO and will set Switchfly's strategic direction and lead it into the future. Craig has over 25 years of senior executive experience in SaaS and enterprise software companies, including serving as CEO of Brio Software, Overtone, and QuickMobile. Craig was previously EVP of Global CRM at Oracle, a Partner at Deloitte Consulting (where he built and led the worldwide Siebel CRM Practice), and an Associate Partner at Accenture leading the Products Change Management Practice.

"Switchfly has earned its reputation as a market leader because it delivers an innovative solution to real challenges in the travel sector - and has done so for the last decade," said Brennan. "I look forward to advancing our leadership and position in the market, and to continuously improving our unique platform, and continuing to strengthen our travel, dynamic packaging, and loyalty products."

Adding Travel Industry Expertise

Alan Josephs joins as Switchfly's EVP of Product, Partnerships and Marketing. With 25 years of travel industry leadership experience, Alan previously served as Chief Marketing Officer for Allianz Global Assistance, and was CEO of Perfect Escapes, an online travel startup focused on luxury hotels. Before that he spent six years at Orbitz Worldwide as the Managing Director of ebookers and as the GM & VP of Product Development for the Complex Travel business. He has also held leadership roles at Travelzoo, Travelocity, Hyatt Vacations, and Preview Travel.

"Having spent my career in the travel industry and in ecommerce specifically, I've worked with many of the major travel brands that will benefit from Switchfly's solutions," said Josephs. "I'm excited to be a part of this dynamic company, and to be working with Craig and the rest of the senior leadership to continue delivering the best possible travel e-commerce solutions to our customers."

With both executives bringing travel and technology expertise, Switchfly will continue to disrupt the travel e-commerce landscape with the largest, most robust network of content and ancillaries in the marketplace. Together they will drive more sophisticated revenue-generating products and build upon the breadth, flexibility and scale of Switchfly's industry-leading travel retail solutions.

About Switchfly

Switchfly is a leading travel ecommerce platform that powers dynamic packaging, loyalty and other online travel solutions for airlines, financial services companies, hotels and other travel brands across the globe, helping them drive incremental revenues, maximize conversion rates and increase consumer engagement. Through the company's data-driven approach and its global network of ancillary merchandise for activity, air, car, hotel and insurance, Switchfly allows brands to optimize their inventory and revenue management and create relevant, personalized experiences for their customers. Switchfly partners with many of the globe's best-recognized airlines (including American Airlines, LATAM and Avianca); loyalty programs (including IAG Avios and American Airlines Advantage); hospitality groups (including InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International and Starwood Hotels and Resorts); and financial service companies (including American Express and MasterCard). For more information, please visit www.switchfly.com.

