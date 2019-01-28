Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem Market Grow More Than $5 Billion by 2021 and Forecast to 2030

PUNE, India, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports add The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem Market: 2018 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts report to its online database. With the standardization of capabilities such as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) by the 3GPP, LTE is increasingly being viewed as an all-inclusive critical communications platform for the delivery of multiple mission-critical services ranging from PTT group communications to real-time video surveillance, and organizations across the critical communications industry - from public safety agencies to railway operators - are making sizeable investments in private LTE and 5G-ready networks.

Access Complete Research Report of The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem Market: 2018 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts including 904 no. of pages and 663 List of Companies athttps://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1348381-the-private-lte-5g-network-ecosystem-2018-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-industry-verticals-forecasts.html

By providing authority over wireless coverage and capacity, private LTE and 5G networks can ensure guaranteed connectivity, while supporting a wide range of applications and usage scenarios. Small-scale private LTE and 5G-ready networks are also beginning to be deployed in industrial IoT (Internet of Things) settings - where LTE and 5G can fulfill the stringent reliability, availability and low latency requirements for connectivity in industrial control and automation systems, besides supporting mobility for robotics and machines.

In addition, with the emergence of capabilities such as multi-operator small cells and shared/unlicensed spectrum access schemes, the use of private LTE and 5G networks - in enterprise buildings, campuses and public venues, for localized connectivity - is expected to grow significantly over the coming years.

Expected to surpass $2.5 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2018, private LTE and 5G networks are increasingly becoming the preferred approach to deliver wireless connectivity for critical communications, industrial IoT, enterprise & campus environments, and public venues. Estimates that the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% between 2018 and 2021, eventually accounting for more than $5 Billion by the end of 2021.

The "Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2018 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts" report presents an in-depth assessment of the private LTE and 5G network ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, vertical market opportunities, applications, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for private LTE and 5G network infrastructure investments from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts cover 3 submarkets, 10 vertical markets and 6 regions.

List of Companies Mentioned

3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)

450 MHz Alliance

450connect

4K Solutions

Solutions A1 Telekom Austria Group

AAS (Amphenol Antenna Solutions)

Abu Dhabi Police

Police Accelleran

Ace Technologies Corporation

And More 654 Companies…

Direct Purchase of this Research Report athttps://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1348381

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

Private LTE & 5G network ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

Architectural components and operational models for private LTE & 5G networks

Analysis of vertical markets and applications - ranging from mobile broadband and mission-critical voice to domain-specific applications such as the delay-sensitive control of railway infrastructure

Key enabling technologies and concepts including MCPTT, deployable LTE/5G systems, eMTC, NB-IoT, unlicensed/shared spectrum, neutral-host small cells and network slicing

Review of private LTE & 5G network engagements worldwide, including case studies of 30 live networks

Spectrum availability, allocation and usage for private LTE & 5G networks

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 440 ecosystem players including LTE/5G network infrastructure OEMs and vertical-domain specialists

Strategic recommendations for end users, LTE/5G network infrastructure OEMs, system integrators and commercial/private mobile operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Submarkets

RAN (Radio Access Network)

Mobile Core

Mobile Backhaul & Transport

Technology

LTE

5G

Vertical Markets

Critical Communications & Industrial IoT

Public Safety

Military

Energy

Utilities

Mining

Transportation

Factories & Warehousing

Others

Enterprise & Campus Environments

Public Venues & Other Neutral Hosts

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

& Latin & Central America

North America

Western Europe

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the private LTE & 5G network opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2021 and at what rate will it grow?

Which vertical markets will see the highest percentage of growth?

How will unlicensed and shared spectrum schemes - such as CBRS in the United States - accelerate the adoption of private LTE & 5G networks for enterprises, public venues and neutral hosts?

- accelerate the adoption of private LTE & 5G networks for enterprises, public venues and neutral hosts? How does standardization impact the adoption of LTE & 5G networks for critical communications and industrial IoT?

When will MCPTT and other 3GPP-compliant mission-critical capabilities become commercially mature for implementation?

What opportunities exist for commercial mobile operators in the private LTE & 5G network ecosystem?

Will private LTE & 5G networks replace GSM-R and other legacy technologies for railway communications?

What are the prospects of deployable LTE & 5G systems?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

What strategies should LTE/5G infrastructure OEMs, system integrators and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

Ask for Discount on this Research Report athttps://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1348381

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

Expected to surpass $2.5 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2018, private LTE and 5G networks are increasingly becoming the preferred approach to deliver wireless connectivity for critical communications, industrial IoT, enterprise & campus environments, and public venues.

in annual spending by the end of 2018, private LTE and 5G networks are increasingly becoming the preferred approach to deliver wireless connectivity for critical communications, industrial IoT, enterprise & campus environments, and public venues. Estimates that the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% between 2018 and 2021, eventually accounting for more than $5 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2021.

in annual spending by the end of 2021. The critical communications and industrial IoT segment will continue to dominate the market in the coming years, primarily driven by the wide-area and ubiquitous coverage requirements of ongoing nationwide public safety LTE network rollouts such as FirstNet and South Korea's Safe-Net, and supported by considerable investments in the military, energy, utilities, mining and transportation sectors.

Safe-Net, and supported by considerable investments in the military, energy, utilities, mining and transportation sectors. In the coming years, we also expect to see significant activity in the 3.5 GHz CBRS and 5 GHz unlicensed bands, to support private LTE and 5G network deployments across a range of environments, particularly enterprise buildings, public venues, factories and warehouses.

To avoid the high costs associated with large-scale dedicated LTE networks, governments in a number of countries - predominantly in Europe - are encouraging the adoption of secure MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) arrangements that pair private mobile core platforms with commercial LTE networks to deliver broadband capabilities for critical communications users.

- are encouraging the adoption of secure MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) arrangements that pair private mobile core platforms with commercial LTE networks to deliver broadband capabilities for critical communications users. Mobile operators are becoming ever more creative in their strategies to gain a foothold in the private LTE and 5G network ecosystem - ranging from operated-branded critical communications LTE platforms to the BYON (Build Your Own Network) business model where mobile operators provide access to their licensed spectrum so organizations can establish their own private LTE networks in their active footprint.

Vertical-domain specialists are leveraging partnerships with established wireless network infrastructure OEMs - such as Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei and Samsung - to offer end-to-end private LTE and 5G-ready network solutions.

Another Related Research Report Global and Chinese Private LTE Network Industry, 2018 Market Research Report provides key statistics on the market status of the Private Lte Network manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail.

The Companies Include: Nokia, Huawei, Alphabet, Qualcomm, Comba, Casa Systems, Lemko Corporation, General Dynamics, Sirran Communications, Duons, Athonet et al. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for each company.

Order a Copy of this Research Report athttps://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1685962

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Vishal Kalra

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds:http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml