Dental Sterilization Market Worth $1.91 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 7.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global dental sterilization market size is estimated to reach USD 1.91 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of dental conditions, growing number of dental care personnel, and rising number of dental facilities are anticipated to drive the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The consumables and accessories segment represented more than one fourth of the market revenue in 2017. These products are often disposed after single use, which makes their life cycle short and frequency of purchase high

Asia Pacific is poised to be the most promising destination for global market players. Emerging countries such as India and China are offering numerous opportunities to market players due to increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals

Some of the key companies present in the market are Hu-Friedy, Dentsply Sirona, Crosstex, Midmark, Matachana Group, W&H, Getinge, Nakanishi, Scican, and Tuttnauer.

Rising number of dental surgical procedures and increasing efforts to infection control and prevention cross infection by instruments are stimulating the growth of the market. Market players are also continuously involved in introducing new products, which is expected to positively influence the growth of the market. For instance, introduction of AdvantaClear surface disinfectant by Hu-Friedy, which kills pathogens in one-minute.

Key players operating in the market are using different strategies such as new product development, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements to strengthen their foothold in the market space.

Moreover, the dental sterilization market in developed economies, such as U.S., Germany, France, and Australia, is comparatively mature owing to domicile of several key market players belonging to these countries and high demand for such products among end users.

On the other hand, developing Asian and Latin American countries, currently, have a moderate adoption of these products. Economic growth and rising disposable income in these countries are likely to propel the market. Manufacturing companies are investing in these rapidly developing markets in order to tap into the potential, provided pricing and distribution activities are undertaken efficiently.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental sterilization market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Dental Sterilization Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026) Instruments Sterilization Equipment Washer Disinfectants Ultrasonic Cleaners Cleaning and Disinfectant Equipment High-temperature Sterilizers Low- temperature Sterilizers Packaging Equipment Consumables and Accessories Sterilization Packaging Accessories Instrument Disinfectants Surface Disinfectants Sterilization Indicators Lubrication and Cleaning Solutions

Dental Sterilization End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026) Hospital Dental Clinics Dental Hospitals

Dental Sterilization Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia



