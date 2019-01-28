The "Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive, practical one-day course will explain what you need to know and do to get the commercial results from your R&D and joint venture agreements in 2019, whether they are operating in the UK or across borders.

When you are embarking on a project, which is in partnership with another organisation, be they academia or industry, both parties

will need to agree on the thorny topic of IP ownership, other common provisions and the type of collaboration structure that will suit them both.

The allocation of risk and ancillary agreements such as confidentiality, material transfer agreements and heads of terms also have to be wrestled with.

Why you should attend:

Understand the full extent of the project and each party's role and responsibility

Appreciate the substantial impact that intellectual property rights have upon your agreement

Explore the benefits of each of the key collaboration structures and which one is the best fit for your commercial objectives

Understand the most important common provisions, which you should recognise and deal with correctly

Recognise the key points to consider when contracting internationally

Get answers from our expert on areas of particular concern and discuss current issues with other delegates engaged in similar activities

Agenda

Introduction Overview of the Topics

Project Nature/Scope and Parties' Roles Responsibilities

IP Ownership, Rights of Use and Other Issues

Other Common Provisions in International Contracts

Competition Law and the Impact of Brexit

Software Agreements

Types of Part and Their Priorities

Types of Collaboration Structure

Ancillary Agreements

Case Study Workshop

