'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of'Surgutneftegas' PJSC and its agenda 28-Jan-2019 / 12:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on the meeting of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC and its agenda The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC will hold a meeting on the 31st of January 2019. Date when the Chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: the 28th of January 2019. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 1) On putting the candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 2) On putting the candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 3) On participation of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC in other organizations. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 7269 EQS News ID: 770031 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 28, 2019 06:48 ET (11:48 GMT)