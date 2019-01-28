Particle Board Market is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Attributed to Increasing Opportunities & Prospects by 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global particle board market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Particle board, also termed as "Low-Density Fibreboard (LDF)", implies an engineered wood that is produced using a mixture of wood chips, sawmill shavings, a synthetic resin, and sawdust. The factors that propel the growth of the particle board market include easy availability, high demand, it acts as a fire resistance, moisture resistance, and high temperature resistance. Also, It is used as a construction material as it is affordable, dense, uniform, easy to install, light-weight, and eco-friendly in nature. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including possibility of weakening and loss of characteristic strength. Also, it cannot be employed for outdoor applications if it isn't treated with a sealing agent.

Particle board market may be explored by product type, raw material, application, and geography. Particle board market may be explored by product type as Particle board of other ligneous materials and article board of wood. Particle board market may be explored by raw materials as Flakes, Shavings, Chips and Sawdust. Particle board market could be explored based on application as commercial and residential. The "Residential" segment led the particle board market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The key factors that may attributed to the growth of market includes high use of plywood in this sector. Particle board market is categorized based on geography into China, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, Italy, Indonesia, Spain, Malaysia, Poland, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States, Turkey. The "North America and Europe" segment led the particle board market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The key factor that may attributed to the growth of market includes increasing demand from numerous end user industry.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the particle board market comprise Associate Decor Limited, D&R Henderson Pty Ltd, Boise Cascade, Krifor Industries, Green Land Particle Boards among others. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry. The report package Global Particle Board Market to 2022 - Market Size, Development, Top 10 Countries, and Forecasts offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for particle board in the world and in the top 10 global countries. Along with a global particle board market report the package includes country reports from the following countries: Austria, China, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, and United States.

Access 28 page research report with TOC on "Particle Board Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-particle-board-market-to-2022

The research includes historic data from 2011 to 2017 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

- The reports help answer the following questions:



What is the current size of the particle board market in the world and in the top 10 global countries?

How is the particle board market divided into different product segments?

How are the overall market and different product segments growing?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

What is the market potential compared to other countries?

- The latest industry data included in the reports:



Overall particle board market size, 2011-2022

Particle board market size by product segment, 2011-2022

Growth rates of the overall particle board market and different product segments, 2011-2022

Shares of different product segments of the overall particle board market, 2011, 2017 and 2022

- The market data is given for the following product segments:



Particle board of wood

Particle board of other ligneous materials

- Among the key reasons to purchase include the following:

Gain an outlook of the historic development, current market situation, and future outlook of the particle board market in the world and in the top 10 global countries to 2022

Track industry developments and identify market opportunities

Plan and develop marketing, market-entry, market expansion, and other business strategies by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects

Save time and money with the readily accessible key market data included in the reports. The data is clearly presented and can be easily incorporated into presentations and internal reports.

