Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Announce Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on February 8

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2019 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) (the "Company") announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2019 third quarter, which ended December 31, 2018, on Friday, February 8, 2019 before the market open. The company will subsequently conduct a conference call and webcast to review its results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties in the United States can access the live call by dialing 888-428-7458; interested parties outside the United States can access the call by dialing +1-862-298-0702. The conference ID is 42611. Callers should dial in at least 5 minutes prior to the call start time.

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 15, 2019, by calling 877-481-4010 from the United States or +1-919-882-2331 from outside the United States and entering conference ID number 42611.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, etc.), and Philip-Van Heusen (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo, etc.). Its production facilities are made up of four factory units and two warehouses and employ approximately 2,900 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities is more than 6.5 million pieces. Additional information is available at http://www.jerashholdings.com.

Contact:

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Richard J. Shaw, Chief Financial Officer

(315) 727-6791

richard.shaw@jerashholdings.com

