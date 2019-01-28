Social Life Network, Inc: Social Life Network to Present Pre-IPO Plan for MjLink.com, Inc. at the 15th Annual Noble Conference on January 28th

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2019 / MjLink.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), announced that its CEO Mr. Ken Tapp, will present at NobleConXV - Noble Capital Markets' Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida - today, January 28th at 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. Mr. Tapp will discuss the growth plans for their international cannabis social networks that are used in over 120 countries, by over 1.3 million monthly users, as well as discuss their plan for a Pre-IPO capital raise and plan to take MjLink.com, Inc. public on a Canadian stock exchange in 2019.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available at http://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/4941129cad8c445e8b05ea53806743971d and the recording will then become available the following day on the Company's website https://Social-Life-Network.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on the new investor portal created by Noble called Channelchek: www.channelchek.com. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

Recent Company Highlights

Company owns the largest and oldest international cannabis social networks that are used by more than 1.3 million users each month.

Announced key hires of George Jage as President of MjLink.com, Inc., and Mark DiSiena as Chief Financial Officer.

Pre-IPO capital raise of $5M USD.

Planned launch of a new trade show division to compliment their popular MjLink.com business social network, that will include B2B and B2C cannabis and hemp conferences, a Home Grow Expo, and an Mj MicroCap conference for private and public companies.

Planned IPO of MjLink.com on the Canadian Stock Exchange in 2019.

About Social Life Network

Social Life Network, Inc. is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and e-commerce technology company based in Denver Colorado. They launched their first social networks, WeedLife.com for cannabis consumers and MjLink.com for cannabis and hemp business professionals in 2013. In 2015 the company expanded their technology platform to service virtually any global industry with AI-powered e-commerce social networks to meet the growing demand for online international communities. In addition to the global cannabis and hemp industry, the company has e-commerce social networks in the Hunting and Fishing industry, Racket Sports, Soccer, and residential Real Estate. In September of 2018, the company made its cannabis division a wholly owned subsidiary in order to conduct a public offering of MjLink.com, Inc. in Canada.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

2019 marks Noble Capital Markets' 35th anniversary. The Company is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous "non-deal" corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched Channelchek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. There is no cost for investors to join. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's or MjLink's future financial results, revenues or stock price. There are no assurances that the Company will successfully take MjLink public in Canada. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@Social-Life-Network.com

855-933-3277

SOURCE: Social Life Network, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533728/Social-Life-Network-to-Present-Pre-IPO-Plan-for-MjLinkcom-Inc-at-the-15th-Annual-Noble-Conference-on-January-28th