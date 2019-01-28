The "New Medical Device Regulation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The New Medical Device Regulation (MDR) brings about a period of great change, uncertainty and opportunity within the medical technology and diagnostics sectors. This seminar will help you embrace these changes and operate successfully in the new environment in Europe.
It will cover in depth the new regulations and their implementation by the Member States and Notified Bodies. You will get to hear the latest thoughts on clinical development, safety monitoring and the implications of Brexit.
This seminar will provide key guidance and interpretation of the changes to the regulation and will be of value to all those who are involved in placing a medical device on the market, and anyone who requires an essential overview of the new medical device regulation and its impact on the industry and working practices.
Agenda
Programme Day One
Introduction and background to the new regulation
- Medical Device Co-ordination Group
Key preparation for successful implementation
- Where, what, how?
- A road map for the new regulation
- EUDAMED database maximising the potential
- Implications of Brexit
Notified Bodies: how the changes will impact NBs and manufacturers including the new rules for IVD conformity assessment
- Accreditation and designation of NBs
- How to register with NBs
- Conformity assessment applications
Clinical investigations what is required?
- Greater protection for patients participating in clinical investigations
- Products to have an acceptable benefit to risk ratio
- Product safety and performance
- Changes in data requirements
- Restrictions by individual member states
Programme Day Two
Increased vigilance and post-market surveillance how to comply
- Post-market surveillance systems appropriate for your device and risk classification
- Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSURs)
- Manufacturers' response times to serious public health threats and deaths caused by devices
IVDs and companion diagnostics
- Implications and timelines
- New IVD conformity assessment rules
Other essential considerations
- Authorised representatives increased responsibilities and requirements
- Single registration numbers for all economic operators
- New categories
- Single-use devices reprocessing?
- Unique device identification
- Safety and clinical performance summaries
- Strategies to address the new requirements
Panel discussion and key take-home messages
