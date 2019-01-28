Enertopia Corp: Enertopia Announces Clayton Valley Sample Assays Update

Enertopia Provides Analysis Update

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2019 / Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT; CSE: TOP) (the "Company" or "Enertopia") is pleased to announce that sample preparation of our drill core samples has been completed and the samples are now at ALS for analysis using the Li ICP61 method.

Definition Drilling Summary:

HOLE NUMBER Total Claystone intersected Number of core sample intervals TOP-01 257 feet 26 TOP-02 260 feet 30 TOP-03 335 feet 36 TOP-04 265 feet 27 TOP-02M 257 feet 22

Detailed logging and photography of the drill cores have been completed. Our detailed logging is expected to give us a much clearer picture of the strata intersected in the drill holes after our assays are received.

Detailed drying, pulverizing and sorting was completed by Shea Clark Smith / MEG, Inc.

Minerals Exploration & Environmental Geochemistry.

ALS Laboratory has received all prepped samples for analysis and will be analyzed using the Li ICP 61 four acid dissolution method. It is expected that assay results will be received before the end of February.

"We are excited that the samples are finally at the lab and can't wait to get started on our solution testing," Stated President and CEO Robert McAllister

The Qualified person:

The technical data in this news release have been reviewed by Douglas Wood, P.Geol a qualified person under the terms of NI 43-101.

About Enertopia:

A Company focused on using modern technology to build shareholder value. Enertopia is working to establish a lithium resource and at the same time working on extracting Lithium from its synthetic brine solutions by using industry leading proven technology.

Enertopia shares are quoted in Canada with symbol TOP and in the United States with symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1.250.870.2219

