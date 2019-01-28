New capabilities support Quuppa's mission to provide accurate, open real-time location systems

Quuppa, a company that delivers the world's most advanced indoor positioning technology, today applauded the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG)'s announcement of a new direction finding feature for location-based services (LBS) that provides a standardized framework around how devices can determine the direction of a Bluetooth signal.

Quuppa, whose Quuppa Intelligent Locating System is based on a combination of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) along with proprietary algorithms developed over the course of 15 years, works with ecosystem partners around the globe to deliver open, accurate and reliable location services to organizations in manufacturing and logistics, transportation, retail, healthcare, and other industries where knowing the precise location of people and assets is critical.

"Because of its superior technical performance, low price point and overall flexibility, Bluetooth Low Energy has emerged as a go-to technology for organizations that require accurate location services," said Fabio Belloni, chief customer officer and co-founder of Quuppa. "Bluetooth SIG's announcement of the new direction finding feature promises to open up additional opportunities for Quuppa, our partners and end customers."

"The Bluetooth community continues to find ways to meet evolving market needs and open new opportunities," said Mark Powell, Bluetooth SIG executive director. "The addition of Bluetooth direction finding demonstrates this commitment to drive innovation and support the incredible growth opportunity within the location services market."

About Quuppa

Quuppa has raised the bar for indoor positioning, delivering the world's most reliable, accurate indoor location positioning thanks to its unique combination of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and the Angle of Arrival (AoA) and Angle of Departure (AoD) methodologies, as well as its advanced location algorithms that have been developed over the course of more than 15 years. The Quuppa Ecosystem has more than 100 partners around the world today who are using its open positioning platform to deliver accurate, cost-effective indoor location solutions to companies in a range of industries, including manufacturing and logistics, retail, healthcare, sports, law enforcement and security, government and others.

