Group photo of management of Tonghai Financial, representatives of awarded companies, honourable guests and sponsors.



HONG KONG, Jan 28, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The Award Ceremony of Quamnet Oustanding Enterprise Awards 2018 was successfully held on 24 January 2019 at The Murray Hong Kong. Representatives and honourable guests attended and witnessed the 10th Anniversary of the Awards. With celebration of the remarkable achievement, the Awards gained wide support from the business community and media from both Hong Kong and overseas.Celebrating the 10th Anniversary with Remarkable Achievements of Awarded EnterprisesQuamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards was instituted in 2009 and it stepped into its 10th year in 2019. With the theme of "Celebrating Golden Decade: Dedication, Pioneer, Innovation", which means all winning companies' determination in dedication, leading the industry peers and creating innovative ideas, that eventually leads to further development of economy of Hong Kong. At the ceremony, management of Tonghai Financial and honourable guests officiated the opening ceremony. With the filling of golden paint into the installation, it symbolizes the Awards rejuvenates Hong Kong with energy and dedication. Among the 25 awards being presented, "Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility 2018" was specially awarded to recognize the enterprise's dedication on sustainable development, meanwhile it also exemplifies the Awards' theology on its focus of ESG development.Awarded companies come from a wide array of industries in Hong Kong, including financial services, property development, jewellery, finance and information technology, transport and infrastructure, asset management, insurance, logistics and property development etc. 16 companies are being awarded again this year with its outstanding achievement, including Agile Group Holdings Limited, The Bank of East Asia, Limited, Bank of Communications Trustee Limited, China CITIC Bank International Limited, China CITIC Bank International Private Banking, China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited, China Life Trustees Limited, China Unicom Global Limited, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited, Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited, Dah Sing Bank, Limited, K. Wah International Holdings Limited, Kerry Logistics, Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd., and Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited.There are 7 companies are being awarded for the first time, including China Minsheng Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., China Vast Industrial Urban Development Company Limited, Dah Sing Insurance Company (1976) Limited, EFT Solutions Limited, EFT Payments (Asia) Limited, Hang Seng Investment Management Limited and PC Securities Financial Group.Awards Ceremony Attended by Professionals and Elites, Widely Embraced by Business Community and MediaDr. Kenneth Lam, Executive Director and CEO of Tonghai Financial (Stock Code: 00952) delivered the opening speech at the ceremony, said "The Awards has never stopped recognizing the outstanding achievements of the enterprises in Hong Kong. A total of 153 awards has been awarded in the past nine years, these companies come from a wide array of industries that well-symbolize the diversified development of the business environment in Hong Kong. Tonghai Financial and Quamnet are grateful to grow with Hong Kong, to witness the stability and prosperity in Hong Kong, and to march towards the world in the past years." Mr. George Wong, Managing Director of China Tonghai Financial Media, said in the thank you speech, "The Awards has been widely embraced and supported by industry peers. In the future, Quamnet will continue to set the benchmarking of successful enterprises for the community."The Awards was honoured to have Mr. Sam Kwok Tak Sum, President of Hong Kong Society of Economists, Mr. Patrick Wong Chi Kwong, Deputy Chairman of The Hong Kong Productivity Council, Mr. Michael M.S. Wong, President of Society of Registered Financial Planners, and Ms Alice Yip, ACCA Global Council Member, as the guests of honour to witness the glorification of the outstanding enterprises.Mr. Sam Kwok Tak Sum said, "From the humble beginnings in 2009, the Awards has evolved to a widely recognized event and become one of the iconic events in the business community each year. The Awards has truly lived up to the values of recognizing enterprises' excellence and advocating development of business community. I truly believe the Awards and Quamnet will continue to excel in providing and honouring outstanding performance with high benchmarking, which in turn will contribute to improving the status of Hong Kong as International Financial Centre." Mr. Michael M.S. Wong said "I feel privileged to have taken the role of award presenters for a few years. I fondly remember the friendly atmosphere, joyous moments and different faces of outstanding enterprises in those days. I am more than grateful to witness the growing number of awarded companies throughout the nine years, not only it means a more diversified development in the society of Hong Kong, it also exemplifies that the Awards has been gaining more recognition and support from different parties in the community."Mr. Patrick Wong Chi Kwong said behind every success of each enterprise, it needs a righteous approach and clear objective. He would like to express his heartiest appreciation to all winners of the Awards this year, for their achievements represent the hard efforts and dedications to their goals. The innovation will continue to lead them to a brighter future in your respective industry. Ms. Alice Yip suggested the world economy experienced broad-based volatility in 2018, and enterprises in Hong Kong, mainland China and all over the world have been facing new challenges. The companies recognized this year have demonstrated strong capability to cope with volatility, and their devotion and dedication is worthy of recognition.Keys to success of outstanding enterprisesAgile Group Focusing on Property Development and Supported by a Diversified Range of BusinessesAgile Group Holdings Limited was named again the Outstanding China Real Estate Enterprise. In the past year, Agile Group further implemented the business model of "focusing on property development, supported by a diversified range of businesses". Mr. Samson Chan, Senior Manager of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs of Agile Group, says Agile Group made all efforts to expand its property development, property management, environmental protection and construction businesses, and successfully established new business segments such as real estate construction management and commercial in 2018. A-Living Services Co., Ltd (Stock Code: 3319), the property development arm of Agile Group, was successfully listed on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in February 2018, and continued to implement the dual-brand development strategy by leveraging the tremendous strength of its strategic shareholders namely Agile Group and Greenland Holdings. Coupled with market expansion, investment and mergers and acquisitions, A-Living successfully expanded its business scale and market share. Meanwhile, other businesses of Agile Group also obtained encouraging results.BOCOM Trustee Rapid Expansion in Custody ServicesBank of Communications Trustee Limited ("BOCOM Trustee") extended its trustee services in Hong Kong with remarkable results. BOCOM Asset Custody Business Centre (Hong Kong) was established in March 2013. It was the first professional custody platform set up by Chinese banks outside Mainland China, integrating the functions of marketing, custody operations, product development, and customer services in one go. This platform marked an important milestone for Bank of Communications in the development of its cross-border custody business. With the rapid expansion of RMB bonds and the internationalization of Renminbi, in order to meet the diversified needs of customers, BOCOM Trustee closely follows the changing trend of the market, dedicated to create a professional and high-quality solution for each customer and continuously improves the service quality of its own brand.Chow Tai Fook Adopts Pioneering Blockchain, Supports CraftsmanshipChow Tai Fook Jewellery Group was awarded both Outstanding Premium Jewellery Brand 2018 and Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility 2018. Mr. Peter Suen, Executive Director of Chow Tai Fook stated that while facing the ever-changing market and consumers' preferences, the jewellery industry has to pursue for innovation and breakthroughs with the provision of customized and value-adding services. Chow Tai Fook has been dedicated to leading the industry with new products and services. As the first jewellery enterprise in the world that using blockchain technology on digital diamond grading reports, it demonstrated its pioneer and creativity in technology. In terms of corporate social responsibility, Chow Tai Fook supports the gold working techniques. The Ancient Chinese Gold Working Techniques Research Project adopted interdisciplinary research methods (technology, anthropology, art history and virtual experiment) to reconstruct major ancient goldsmith techniques. It successfully sets the benchmarking for the industry, meanwhile it advocates the sustainable development and the preservation of ancient techniques. Nonetheless, Chow Tai Fook has been actively organized voluntary work as a way to make significant return to the society.Dah Chong Hong to Make Efficient Use of Diversified NetworkDah Chong Hong ("DCH") was awarded for the Outstanding Integrated Distribution and Trading Enterprise. DCH is an integrated motor and consumer products distribution company operating in Asia with an extensive logistics network. Ms. Kitty Fung, CFO and Executive Director of Dah Chong Hong, was honoured that the company was awarded again. Ms. Fung stated that DCH, as a dealer and distributor of motor vehicles, represents 19 renowned automotive brands with a presence in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan and Myanmar; DCH is also a leading distributor of food and consumer products across Greater China and Southeast Asia. Looking forward, DCH will continue to maintain operational excellence and prepare the business for expansion opportunities to benefit from growth in the Greater Bay Area and "Belt and Road" countries.KWIH Upholds Corporate GovernanceK.Wah International (KWIH) as the property flagship of K.Wah Group, is an integrated property developer and investor with a foothold in Hong Kong, the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta regions. Its property projects are built with an uncompromising standard to excellence and quality. Mr. Oliver Lam, said KWIH is committed to upholding the highest standard of integrity and accountability as well as to maintaining the best corporate governance practices in order to deliver long-term shareholder value. KWIH garnered the Outstanding Corporate Governance Award for the 3rd consecutive year in recognition of its outstanding achievements in maintaining a high standard of corporate governance and reinforcing proactive and regular stakeholder communication.Kerry Logistics to Expand Coverage and Network with Belt and Road InitiativeKerry Logistics was conferred the title of Outstanding Global 3PL for the 3rd time. William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, "We are delighted to collect our fourth QOEA plaque. Not only does this honour acknowledge our ongoing efforts in expanding our coverage geographically and elevating our service capabilities, but it also spurs us on to further our commitment to serving our customers with customised solutions supported by innovations. As we leverage our established presence to seize the opportunities arising in Asia from the shifting trade landscape, we will continue to enhance our service offerings to accommodate our customers' needs."Grand ceremony well supported by sponsors and mediaIn addition to a strong lineup of guests, the award presentation ceremony attracted numerous media and sponsors both in Hong Kong and China. Our supporting media include Metro Daily, The Standard, p5w, Caiguu, FX678 and OTCBeta. The prizes and product sponsors include Adrien Gagnon, CATALO Natural Health Foods Ltd., EyeCare HK, HKTaxi App Limited, Sanotact (HK) Limited (Impact Mints), One Health International Limited, Resorts World Sentosa and Tsit Wing Coffee Co., Ltd.Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2018 (Alphabetical Listing by Company Name)Categories / Award Recipients1 Outstanding China Real Estate Enterprise 2018 / Agile Group Holdings Limited2 Outstanding SME Service Provider (Bank) 2018 / The Bank of East Asia, Limited3 Outstanding Bond Trustee Services Institution 2018 / Bank of Communications Trustee Limited4 Outstanding Private Banking Service 2018 / China CITIC Bank International Private Banking5 Outstanding E Business Service 2018 China / CITIC Bank International Limited6 Outstanding Wealth Management Bank 2018 / China CITIC Bank International Limited7 Outstanding Cross-Border Financial Services 2018 / China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited8 Outstanding MPF Scheme 2018 / China Life Trustees Limited9 Outstanding Global Information Service Provider 2018 / China Unicom Global Limited10 Outstanding Overseas Investment Business 2018 / China Minsheng Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.11 Outstanding China Industrial Town Operator 2018 / China Vast Industrial Urban Development Company Limited12 Outstanding Premium Jewellery Brand 2018 / Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited13 Outstanding ICT Solution Provider 2018 / CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited14 Outstanding Integrated Distribution and Trading Enterprise 2018 / Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited15 Outstanding Enterprise Transaction Banking Services 2018 / Dah Sing Bank, Limited16 Outstanding Insurance Company (General Insurance) 2018 / Dah Sing Insurance Company (1976) Limited17 Outstanding Electronic Payment Solution Provider 2018 / EFT Solutions Limited18 Outstanding Payment Service Provider 2018 / EFT Payments (Asia) Limited19 Outstanding Asset Management Company 2018 / Hang Seng Investment Management Limited20 Outstanding Corporate Governance 2018 / K. Wah International Holdings Limited21 Outstanding Global 3PL 2018 / Kerry Logistics22 Outstanding Financial Services 2018 / PC Securities Financial Group23 Outstanding Life Insurance Company 2018 / Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd.24 Outstanding Investment and Development of Infrastructure 2018 / Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited25 Special Award: Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility 2018 / Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited"Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2018" PhotosFor more photos, please visit Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards website: http://quamedm.quamnet.com/landing/QOEA2018For enquiry, please contact:China Tonghai Financial Media LimitedEvents and Media:Mr. George Wong Tel: (852) 2217 2906 E-mail: george.wong@tonghaifinancial.comMs. Stella Yuen Tel: (852) 2217 2908 E-mail: stella.yuen@tonghaifinancial.comMs. Hayley Wu Tel: (852) 2217 2679 E-mail: hayley.wu@tonghaifinancial.comMs Nicola Lung Tel: (852) 2217 2909 E-mail: nicola.lung@tonghaifinancial.comSource: QuamnetCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.