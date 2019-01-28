DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Exhibit 99.1 to Form 8-K Earnings Release dated 28 January 2019

Caterpillar Inc. 4Q 2018 Earnings Release January 28, 2019 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results; Provides Outlook for 2019 Record Full-Year Profit Per Share; 2019 Profit Per Share Expected to Increase * Fourth-quarter sales and revenues up 11 percent; full-year sales and revenues up 20 percent * Strong financial position; ended 2018 with $7.9 billion of enterprise cash * Repurchased $1.8 billion in company stock in the fourth quarter and $3.8 billion for the full year * 2019 profit per share expected to increase; outlook range of $11.75 to $12.75 Fourth Quarter Full Year ($ in 2018 2017 2018 2017 billions except profit per share) Sales and $14.3 $12.9 $54.7 $45.5 Revenues Profit (Loss) $1.78 ($2.18) $10.26 $1.26 Per Share Adjusted $2.55 $2.16 $11.22 $6.88 Profit Per Share DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2018. Sales and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $14.3 billion, compared with $12.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017, an 11 percent increase. Fourth-quarter 2018 profit was $1.78 per share, compared with a loss of $2.18 per share in the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $2.55, compared with fourth-quarter 2017 adjusted profit per share of $2.16, up 18 percent. Full-year sales and revenues in 2018 were $54.7 billion, up 20 percent from $45.5 billion in 2017. Full-year profit was $10.26 per share in 2018, compared with profit of $1.26 per share in 2017. Adjusted profit per share in 2018 was $11.22, up 63 percent compared with 2017 adjusted profit per share of $6.88. Adjusted profit per share excludes several adjustments consisting of restructuring costs, mark-to-market losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans, certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments, the impact of U.S. tax reform and a gain on sale of an equity investment in 2017. Fourth-quarter 2018 Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) operating cash flow was $2.5 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company repurchased $1.8 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $507 million. For the full year of 2018, ME&T operating cash flow was $6.3 billion. During the year the company deployed significant capital, including the repurchase of $3.8 billion of Caterpillar common stock, dividend payments of $2.0 billion and a discretionary pension contribution of $1.0 billion. After returning $5.8 billion of capital to shareholders, the enterprise cash balance was $7.9 billion at the end of 2018, compared with $8.3 billion at the end of 2017. "In 2018, Caterpillar achieved record profit per share and returned significant levels of capital to shareholders," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our global team remained focused on serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for future profitable growth." 2019 Outlook Following a record year for profit per share, Caterpillar expects 2019 profit to increase to a range of $11.75 to $12.75 per share. "Our outlook assumes a modest sales increase based on the fundamentals of our diverse end markets as well as the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. We will continue to focus on operational excellence, including cost discipline, while investing in expanded offerings and services to drive long-term profitable growth," added Umpleby. About Caterpillar: For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2018 sales and revenues of $54.722 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media. Caterpillar media contact: Corrie Scott, 224-551-4133 or Scott_Corrie@cat.com Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) additional restructuring costs or a failure to realize anticipated savings or benefits from past or future cost reduction actions; (x) failure to realize all of the anticipated benefits from initiatives to increase our productivity, efficiency and cash flow and to reduce costs; (xi) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (xii) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xiii) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xiv) adverse effects of unexpected events including natural disasters; (xv) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xvi) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xvii) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xviii) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xix) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xx) currency fluctuations; (xxi) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xxii) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxiii) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxiv) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxv) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxvi) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxvii) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; and (xxviii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. above each bar, while items negatively impacting sales and revenues appear as downward stair steps with dollar amounts reflected in parentheses above each bar. Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. Total sales and revenues were $14.342 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.446 billion, or 11 percent, compared with $12.896 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by improved demand across all regions and in the three primary segments. Favorable price realization, primarily in Construction Industries, also contributed to the sales improvement. The increase was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts due to a stronger U.S. dollar. Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of Fourth Sales Price Currency Inter-Segment / Fourth $ % dollars) Quarter Other Quarter 2017 2018 Volume Realization Change Change Construction $ 5,2 $ 382 $ 111 $ (85 ) $ 2 $ 5,7 $ 410 8% Industries.. 95 05 ...... Resource 2,308 504 34 (32 ) (17 ) 2,797 489 21% Industries.. ........ Energy & 5,640 599 33 (73 ) 88 6,287 647 11% Transportati on....... All Other 155 (13 ) - - (13 ) 129 (26 ) (17%) Segments.... ...... Corporate (1,20 ) (25 ) 1 - (60 ) (1,28 ) (84 ) Items and 4 8 Eliminations .. Machinery, $ 12, $ 1,4 $ 179 $ (190 ) $ - $ 13, $ 1,4 12% Energy & 194 47 630 36 Transportati on Financial $ 783 $ - $ - $ - $ 29 $ 812 $ 29 4% Products Segment..... Corporate (81 ) - - - (19 ) (100 ) (19 ) Items and Eliminations .. Financial $ 702 $ - $ - $ - $ 10 $ 712 $ 10 1% Products Revenues... Consolidated $ 12, $ 1,4 $ 179 $ (190 ) $ 10 $ 14, $ 1,4 11% Sales and 896 47 342 46 Revenues Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region North Latin EAME Asia/Pacific External Inter-Segment Total Sales America America Sales and and Revenues Revenues (Millions of $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg dollars) Chg Fourth Quarter 2018 Construction $ 2, 17% $ 374 (5%) $ 1,0 9% $ 1,4 (4%) $ 5, 8% $ 39 5% $ 5, 8% Industries.. 74 63 80 66 70 ..... 9 6 5 Resource 906 15% 466 21% 554 17% 785 41% 2,71 23% 86 (17%) 2,79 21% Industries.. 1 7 ...... Energy & 2,56 10% 434 16% 1,509 17% 753 5% 5,26 12% 1,022 9% 6,28 11% Transportati 9 5 7 on...... All Other 16 (27%) 2 100% 6 (57%) 15 -% 39 (25%) 90 (13%) 129 (17%) Segments.... ..... Corporate (47 ) 1 (3 ) (2 ) (51 ) (1,237 ) (1,2 ) Items and 88 Eliminations .. Machinery, 6,19 13% 1,277 11% 3,129 14% 3,031 7% 13,6 12% - -% 13,6 12% Energy & 3 30 30 Transportati on Financial 545 8% 68 (15%) 84 (21%) 115 26% 812 4% - -% 812 4% Products Segment.... Corporate (66 ) (10 ) (8 ) (16 ) (100 ) - (100 ) Items and Eliminations .. Financial 479 5% 58 (15%) 76 (25%) 99 27% 712 1% - -% 712 1% Products Revenues... Consolidated $ 6, 13% $ 1,3 10% $ 3,2 12% $ 3,1 8% $ 14 11% $ - -% $ 14 11% Sales and 67 35 05 30 ,3 ,3 Revenues 2 42 42 Fourth Quarter 2017 Construction $ 2, $ 392 $ 976 $ 1,5 $ 5, $ 37 $ 5, Industries.. 34 44 25 29 ..... 6 8 5 Resource 791 384 475 555 2,20 103 2,30 Industries.. 5 8 ...... Energy & 2,32 374 1,286 719 4,70 934 5,64 Transportati 7 6 0 on...... All Other 22 1 14 15 52 103 155 Segments.... ..... Corporate (27 ) - - - (27 ) (1,177 ) (1,2 ) Items and 04 Eliminations .. Machinery, 5,45 1,151 2,751 2,833 12,1 - 12,1 Energy & 9 94 94 Transportati on Financial 505 80 107 91 783 - 783 Products Segment.... Corporate (50 ) (12 ) (6 ) (13 ) (81 ) - (81 ) Items and Eliminations .. Financial 455 68 101 78 702 - 702 Products Revenues... Consolidated $ 5, $ 1,2 $ 2,8 $ 2,9 $ 12 $ - $ 12 Sales and 91 19 52 11 ,8 ,8 Revenues 4 96 96 Consolidated Operating Profit The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in Consolidated Operating Profit between the fourth quarter of 2017 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2018 (at right). Items favorably impacting operating profit appear as upward stair steps with the corresponding dollar amounts above each bar, while items negatively impacting operating profit appear as downward stair steps with dollar amounts reflected in parentheses above each bar. Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar entitled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation other operating (income) expenses.

