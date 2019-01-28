

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in the red.



After the shutdown period, the investors are looking ahead to the scheduled trade talks between U.S. and China.



Asian shares finished broadly lower, while European shares are trading down.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 165 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 13.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 40.00 points.



The U.S. majors finished higher on Friday. The Dow climbed 183.96 points or 0.8 percent to 24,737.20, the Nasdaq jumped 91.40 points or 1.3 percent to 7,164.86 and the S&P 500 advanced 22.43 points or 0.9 percent to 2,664.76.



On the economic front, Chicago Fed National Activity Index for December will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.15, down from 0.22 in the prior month.



Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey report for January will be published at 10.30 am ET. The General Activity Index is expected to be minus 4.6, while it was minus 5.1 in December.



Two year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. The five-year treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Caterpillar Inc. recorded earnings of $1.05 billion or $1.78 per share in the fourth quarter. Revenue for the quarter were $14.34 billion versus $12.90 billion in the same period last year.



Asian stocks closed broadly down on Monday's session. China's Shanghai Composite index eased 0.18 percent to finish at 2,596.98. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally higher at 27,576.96.



Japanese shares fell. The Nikkei average dropped 124.56 points or 0.60 percent to 20,649 while the broader Topix index closed 0.68 percent lower at 1,555.51. Australian financial markets were shut for the 'Australia Day' holiday.



European shares are trading in the red. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 27.26 points or 0.55 percent. The German DAX is losing 40.25 points or 0.36 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 34.05 points or 0.50 percent and the Swiss Market Index is down 42.14 points or 0.49 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.65 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX