Driving Pharmaceutical Partnerships and Accelerating Orphan Drug Development

CENTOGENE today announced the expansion of its clinical studies team, with the appointment of a number of clinical researchers to support its U.S. laboratory operations located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The expansion is part of the company's continued work with pharmaceutical companies to help diagnose patients and expand studies in the U.S. and MENA region in addition to its current capabilities in Europe. The goal of this expanded team is to support the development of solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

CENTOGENE's growing team of clinical researchers will drive global genetic testing programs and metabolic biomarker studies for orphan drug discovery. CENTOGENE is currently working with a number of pharmaceutical companies, including Denali Therapeutics whom CENTOGENE assists with the global identification and recruitment of LRRK2 mutation carrier Parkinson's disease patient, and Chiesi Germany whom CENTOGENE assists in the performance of an epidemiology study to diagnose patients with rare lysosomal storage disorders.

"We opened our first U.S. genetic testing laboratory in Cambridge, MA last year with a focus on partnering with pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. and across the world to help accelerate the development of new therapies for orphan diseases," said Dr. Arndt Rolfs, CEO and Founder of CENTOGENE. "The expansion of our U.S. based clinical team underscores the progress we have made with our pharmaceutical partners in the early identification of patients with rare genetic diseases, and helps in the development of new orphan drugs by using our knowledge of the global rare disease market."

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE is a rare disease company focused on transforming clinical, genetic, and biochemical data into medical solutions for patients. We are focused on bringing rationality to treatment decisions and accelerating the development of new therapies for patients effected by orphan diseases by using our knowledge, insights into epidemiology, clinical heterogeneity and our innovative biomarkers.

As one of the largest genetic biotech companies worldwide, CENTOGENE is dedicated to transforming the science of genetic information into solutions and creating hope for patients with rare diseases and their families. www.centogene.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005041/en/

Contacts:

CENTOGENE

Ross Bethell

Director, Corporate Communications

ross.bethell@centogene.com



Press Contact

Lauren Arnold

MacDougall

781-235-3060

larnold@macbiocom.com