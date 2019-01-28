German states with coal mining regions would receive a total of €40 billion from the federal government over 20 years for structural change under the terms of the Coal Commission's proposal, while operators of coal-fired plants would receive compensation.The report issued by Germany's Commission for Growth, Structural Change and Employment - the Coal Commission - after a marathon session on Saturday night ran to 336 pages. The headline news though is simple: Germany should decommission all its coal-fired power plants by 2038 at the latest. By 2022 - under the terms of the plan - 12.5 GW of coal ...

