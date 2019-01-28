Auth0 Closes Year of Impressive Growth in 2018

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 28, 2019, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced another successful year of business, ending 2018 with a nearly 80 percent increase in both sales and new customers. Under the leadership of CEO Eugenio Pace (also Co-founder), appointed to the position in December 2017, the company achieved a consecutive year of record growth.

Auth0 hit many milestones in 2018, including a $ 60 million round of Series D funding; expansion of its Bellevue, London, and Buenos Aires offices; a new country manager for its Tokyo office; and analyst recognition of its industry leadership. These collective achievements represent the company's ongoing potential, as well as widespread acknowledgement of identity management as an integral technology.

The devastation of high-profile security breaches has prompted a universal call-to-action that will result in a projected $1 trillion spend on cybersecurity over the next five years Ventures ). This global demand for customizable identity management was made clear by Auth0's record growth in the U.S., EMEA, and APAC, as well as a global partner program that tripled its revenue.

"We are thrilled with the level of success we experienced in 2018, and are thankful for all customers who intrinsically trust our Universal Identity Platform for their identity management needs," said Pace. "Of course, this would not have been possible without our entire team - engineering, product, sales and partnerships, customer success, marketing, operations, and many more - working hard behind the scenes to continue delivering the incredibly high-level of value and support our customers deserve."

To support this growth, Auth0 added 240 new employees last year, nearly doubling its team. Notable senior appointments were made, including Christian McCarrick, VP of Engineering, and Ghazi Masood, VP of Sales, Americas. The company will continue to grow its globally-distributed team in 2019 and adhere to its mission of a highly remote-friendly workforce, with a team now spanning 33 countries.

