A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest data visualization best practices engagement for a financial services provider.During the course of this engagement, the analysts at Quantzig helped a financial services provider to understand how integrating analytics into their culture, decision-making processes, and business functions could help them achieve their business goals.

Despite witnessing massive growth in recent years, many companies in the financial services sector have not been able to find value in their analytics investment. They invest a great deal in data management and compliance activities without gaining substantial insights into their decision-making processes. Moreover, with recent increase in data volumes, introduction of machine learning, and the ever-increasing customer demands, the need to comply with data visualization best practices has become quite evident for organizations in the financial services sector.

The Business Problem:The client is a renowned company in the financial services sector in Germany and offers innumerable services to its clients all over the country. As the client's business grew, they started facing difficulties managing the data that was being generated. The multiple data management systems that were being used by the company were becoming obsolete and were hampering the company's efficacy to innovate and develop. Their current data visualization techniques were also becoming ineffective, especially since they now had to deal with multiple data silos.

"Data visualization techniques have become a necessity to manage risks and comply with the changing regulatory landscape," says an expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered:Given the complexity of the situation, the experts at Quantzig extracted and reviewed data from diverse sources. They implemented industry-leading data visualization techniques and created data visualization charts that helped the client to analyze assets and better understand idiosyncratic risk factors. Following the data visualization best practices also helped the financial services provider to develop an analytics strategy that could help them meet their organizational goals. Moreover, following the data visualization best practices also empowered their teams to unlock BI capabilities and drive the business forward through a data-driven business culture.

Quantzig's data visualization techniques helped the client to:

Implement an effective analytics strategy.

Improve the transparency of the risk management process.

Quantzig's data visualization techniques offered predictive insights on:

Gaining access to BI capabilities and driving the business forward.

Analyzing assets and better understanding idiosyncratic risk factors.

