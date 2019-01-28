

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales decreased in December after rising in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The retail trade turnover dropped a seasonally and price-adjusted 0.6 percent month-on-month in December, in contrast to a 0.9 percent increase in November.



Clothing and related sales decreased 0.8 percent monthly in December and sales of other consumables declined by 1.5 percent. At the same time, sales of food and other groceries edged up 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 0.4 percent in December, after rising 3.3 percent in the previous month.



