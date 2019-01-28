Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market Worth $1,008 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report "Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Silicone, PU), Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based), End-use Industry (Commercial, Military, General Aviation), User Type (OEM, MRO), Aircraft Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market is projected to grow from USD 775 million in 2018 to USD 1,008 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.4%.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=218715849

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market"

91 -Tables

39 -Figures

154 -Pages



View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aerospace-adhesive-sealant-market-218715849.html

Aerospace adhesives & sealants are used in the interior, exterior, and engine compartment of an aircraft. The market is driven by the rising demand for aerospace adhesives and sealants from OEMs and MROs in the commercial, military, and general aviation end-use industries.

The commercial segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, by end-use industry, during the forecast period.

Aerospace adhesives & sealants are used in various end-use industries such as commercial, military, and general aviation. The commercial segment is the largest end-use industry of aerospace adhesives & sealants. The current surge in demand for commercial aircraft globally bodes well for leading OEMs and their suppliers. Boeing and Airbus presently have combined orders of over 9,000 commercial aircraft. This demand drives the market of aerospace adhesives & sealants in the commercial end-use industry.

Epoxy is projected to be the fastest-growing resin type segment of the market during the forecast period.

The epoxy resin type is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market. Epoxy offers a unique combination of adhesion, chemical resistance, and other physical properties that provide outstanding protection against severe corrosive environments. These properties help drive the global epoxy Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market.

The Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of volume and value, of the overall Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market in 2018. However, the market in APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The emerging middle-class population and rising disposable income levels are expected to further add to the demand in this region as people prefer traveling by air, leading to the rise in demand for newer aircraft and associated services. This will, in turn, drive the Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market in APAC.

The key players in the Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market are 3M (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Huntsman International LLC. (US), PPG Industries Inc. (US), and Cytec Solvay Group (Belgium).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=218715849

Browse Adjacent Markets:Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting



Related Reports:

Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, PU), Product Type (IFE, Seating, Stowage Bins, Galley, Panels), Aircraft Type (Single Aisle, Regional Jets, Small, Medium, Large Wide Body) - Global Forecast to 2021

Composite Adhesives Market by Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane), Component (One-Component, Two-Component), Application (Automotive & Transportation, Marine, Aerospace, Wind Energy), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Aerospace Composites Market by Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass, Ceramic), Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester, Polyimides, Thermoplastics, Ceramic and Metal Matrix), Aircraft Type, Manufacturing Process, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/aerospace-adhesive-sealant-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com