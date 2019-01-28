

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer price inflation eased in December to the lowest level in six months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 3.0 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 3.7 percent increase in November. The pace of increase was the slowest since June, when prices rose 2.2 percent.



Prices on the domestic market registered an increase of 4.3 percent after a 5.8 percent gain in November.



For full year 2018, total producer price inflation was 2.5 percent.



Among sectors, manufacturing prices rose 2.1 percent and those in the mining and quarrying increased by 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell by 0.7 percent in December, after declining 0.4 percent in November.



