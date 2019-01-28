sprite-preloader
28.01.2019
Milamber Ventures Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, January 28

28 January 2018

Milamber Ventures plc

("Milamber" or "the Company")

Result of AGM

Milamber Ventures plc (NEX: MLVP) announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

-ends-

ENQUIRIES:

MilamberVenturesplc
Andy Hasoon
T: 07768 875 681
E: Andy.hasoon@milamberventures.com
www.MilamberVentures.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)
Brian Stockbridge
T: 020 7469 0930

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson
T: 07795 168 157
E: ctw@leanderPR.com


