Milamber Ventures Plc - Result of AGM

28 January 2018

Milamber Ventures plc

("Milamber" or "the Company")

Result of AGM

Milamber Ventures plc (NEX: MLVP) announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

