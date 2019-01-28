

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) said that it is co-operating with an inquiry by US regulators, following reports that the company is being investigated over executive pay disclosures.



Earlier today, the reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission had launched a probe into Nissan.



It comes as the firm's former chairman Carlos Ghosn faces charges of financial misconduct in Japan.



'I can confirm that we have received an inquiry from the SEC, and are cooperating fully. We cannot provide further details,' a spokesperson for Nissan said.



US media reported the SEC is investigating whether the Nissan maintained adequate controls to prevent improper payments.



Nissan has accused Ghosn of financial misconduct.



Last month, Nissan said an internal investigation had found Mr Ghosn received 'improper payments' totalling 7.8 million euros from a joint venture between the carmaker and Mitsubishi.



Carlos Ghosn was first arrested on 19 November and remains in detention in Tokyo, where he faces charges of financial misconduct and breach of trust.



He has denied the accusations.



