Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company wishes to advise that Simon Emeny has bought 1,000 'A' Ordinary 40p Shares in the Company at a cost of £10.82 each.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of DTR 3.1.4.

Enquiries to:

Bethan Flavin

Company Secretarial Assistant

020 8996 2105

28 January 2019