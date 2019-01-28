

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco PLC (TSCO.LN) said that it will close fresh-food counters in 90 of its stores as part of a wider cost-cutting plan that will affect 9,000 employees. Meanwhile, Tesco said it does not plan to make any significant changes to bakeries this year.



Jason Tarry, CEO, UK & ROI said, '.... We're making changes to our UK stores and head office to simplify what we do and how we do it, so we're better able to meet the needs of our customers. This will impact some of our colleagues and our commitment is to minimise this as much as possible and support our colleagues throughout.'



Tesco said, 'Overall, we estimate that up to 9,000 Tesco colleague roles could be impacted, however, our expectation is that up to half of these colleagues could be redeployed to other customer-facing roles. We are working with our third party providers to understand the impact on their staff in our colleague hot food service.'



The company noted that not only are customers shopping in different ways, but it knows that the customers have less time available to shop too - which means they are using counters less frequently. The company will be making changes to the counters in large stores to ensure that we have the right offer for customers. The company expects that around 90 stores will close their counters, with the remaining 700 trading with either a full or flexible counter offer for customers.



The company confirmed it will no longer offer a hot food service at its canteens and that head office staff will be cut.



