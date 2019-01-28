sprite-preloader
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 28

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural personGraham Menzies
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/statusDirector
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityAberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380013QYWO82NZV529
4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Financial InstrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification CodeSEDOL: BYPBD39
Nature of transactionCeased management of a non-beneficial portfolio which held 36,476 Ordinary Shares
Date Of Transaction1 January 2019
Price (s)N/A
Volume(s)36,476
Aggregated informationN/A
Place Of TransactionN/A
CurrencyGBP - British Pound
ContactMichael Campbell
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Date of Notification28 January 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire