sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,33 Euro		-0,18
-0,92 %
WKN: A14M4D ISIN: NL0010937066 Ticker-Symbol: 8GV 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANDVISION NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRANDVISION NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,208
19,298
18:30
19,22
19,29
18:30
28.01.2019 | 17:53
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

GrandVision N.V.: GrandVision announces acquisition of online optical retailer Charlie Temple

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 28 January 2019. Today GrandVision N.V. announced that it acquired 100% of Charlie Temple, the leading online optical retailer in the Benelux. Charlie Temple, which started operating in 2016, has grown to become the leading online spectacles retailer in the Netherlands and Belgium. Its business model focuses on offering quality spectacles with single vision and multifocal lenses at competitive prices and next-day delivery.

Charlie Temple will continue to operate as an independent brand while benefiting from the local and global synergies GrandVision can contribute to its business. Charlie Temple's management team will remain unchanged, headed by founder and CEO Leon Planken. The financial terms of this transaction have not been disclosed.

"We are very pleased to team up with Charlie Temple, an exciting and innovative player in the online spectacles segment" said Stephan Borchert, GrandVision's CEO. "This acquisition is an important step in our digital roadmap and will enable us to build a stronger presence in this segment of the online market at a much faster pace. Charlie Temple is a logical and highly compatible addition to our existing business in the Benelux and will serve as a platform for international expansion in the pureplay online spectacles segment. Charlie Temple fits perfectly in our commercial strategy of providing high quality eyewear at affordable prices."

"We are excited to have found a great partner for Charlie Temple in GrandVision, the leading global optical retailer," added Leon Planken, Charlie Temple's CEO. "The support of an international organization will allow Charlie Temple to accelerate its growth. At the same time, Charlie Temple will continue its business as an independent brand, executing on its existing strategy and preserving its own identity."

GrandVision Press Release (http://hugin.info/167729/R/2232478/877938.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GrandVision N.V. via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)