Edison Investment Research - Investment trusts - Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI) has been managed by Jason Baggaley since September 2006. He aims to generate an attractive level of income, along with capital and income growth, from a broadly diversified portfolio of UK commercial property. While the manager is currently somewhat cautious on the industry outlook, he is continuing to find attractive new investment opportunities, as well as actively managing SLI's existing assets. The company has a consistent record of outperformance, generating a higher NAV total return compared with its benchmark over the last one, three, five and 10 years. SLI currently offers a 5.5% dividend yield.ISIN: GB0033875286

