Gurit Enlarges Group Executive Committee

Zurich, Switzerland, January 28, 2019- Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) today announced that it will appoint further members to its Group Executive Committee.

The Gurit Group Executive Team will be enlarged from previously six to a total of eight members effective February 1, 2019. The new structure will be composed of long-standing Gurit executives as well as experienced managers who have joined Gurit only recently.

New appointed to the Gurit Group Executive Committee will be:

Bing Chen, General Manager and Head of Business Unit Tooling.

Bing Chen has been heading the Gurit Tooling business since July 2011.

Frank Virenfeldt Nielsen, CEO of former JSB Group which was acquired by Gurit in October 2018 and is now operating as Gurit Business Unit Kitting.

"The broadening of our Group Executive Team will strengthen the strategic leadership in Gurit and also assures that the requirements of the different business units are all well represented at Group level," says Rudolf Hadorn, CEO of Gurit.

About Gurit:

The companies of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fibre reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. Gurit supplies global growth markets with composite materials on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, core material wind turbine blade kits, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. The global Group has production sites and offices in Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain, the U.K., Turkey, Canada, the U.S.A., Ecuador, New Zealand, India and China. For more information, please visit www.gurit.com

Gurit Group Communications

Thomas Nauer

Tel: +41 44 316 1555

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.