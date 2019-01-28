

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended notably lower on Monday, weighed down by Brexit uncertainty, the likelihood of another government shutdown in the U.S., global growth worries, falling crude oil prices and some disappointing earnings reports.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.97%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K., Germany and France ended notably lower. The U.K.'s FTSE ended 0.91% down, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 declined by 0.63% and 0.76%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 0.72%, extending losses to a sixth successive session.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended lower by 0.5 to 1.2%. Greece and Ireland closed slightly weak.



Iceland gained more than 0.5%, while Hungary, Czech Republic edged up marginally,



As the mood was bearish, shares from almost all sectors were under pressure. Disappointing results and profit warning from U.S. major Caterpillar Inc., and Donald Trump's comments that there could be another government shutdown if the lawmakers fail to sanction funds for the border wall by February 15th, hurt sentiment. Also, with a slew of economic data and earnings reports due for release during the week and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement due on Wednesday, traders were wary of building up positions.



On Tuesday, the British lawmakers are scheduled to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's new Brexit plan.



Major bank stocks Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC were among the prominent losers on the London Stock Exchange. Tesco declined after the company said it may cut thousands of jobs and replace staff with vending machines.



In Germany, Covestro, Bayer, Merck, Heidelberg Cement and Linde declined sharply. MorphoSys AG shares slumped after a U.S. court declared some patents invalid.



Selling was broadbased in France, with as many as 33 stocks out of the 40-stock CAC index ending in negative territory.



Atos declined by about 3.7%. Dassault Systemes, Valeo, Technip, Credit Agricole and STMicroelectronics lost 2 to 2.6%.



The Fed Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged this week. The Fed's views on the economy and future rate decisions are expected to provide some direction to the market during the later part of the week.



Jobs data, reports on consumer confidence, pending home sales and manufacturing activity are among the key releases from the U.S. this week.



Investors are also closely tracking news on Brexit and U.S.-China trade negotiations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX