Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28.01.2019 | 19:07
The European Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 28

The European Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

The Company announces that on 28 January 2019 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase:28 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased:20,000
Lowest price per share780.5p
Highest price per share780.5p

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 40,971,269 ordinary shares in issue. Each of the Company's shares carries one vote. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 40,971,269.

28 January 2019

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


