

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended lower on Monday, extending losses to a sixth straight session, as worries about global growth prompted investors to indulge in another round of selling at several key counters.



Uncertainty about Brexit, U.S.-China trade negotiations and another shutdown in the U.S. weighed on the market.



The benchmark SMI ended down 64.64 points, or 0.72%, at 8,857.85.



On Friday, the index ended down 14.90 points, or 0.17%, at 8,922.49.



Lonza Group and ABB both ended lower by nearly 2%. Credit Suisse Group shares declined 1.6%, Novartis eased by about 1.5% and UBS Group shed 1.1%.



AMS ended down 3.7% and Dufry declined by 3.3%, while Temenos, another prominent loser among blue chips, ended down 3.1%.



Swisscom, Sonova and Nestle bucked the trend and ended modestly higher.



According to a report in Reuters, French shipping company CMA CGM has formally launched a cash offer to buy out other shareholders of Ceva Logistics, valuing the Swiss freight forwarder at $1.67 billion. The Swiss company has stated that the offer from CMA CGM is too low.



Among other major markets in Europe, the U.K., Germany and France ended notably lower. The U.K.'s FTSE ended 0.91% down, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 declined by 0.63% and 0.76%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 0.72%, extending losses to a sixth successive session.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended lower by 0.5 to 1.2%. Greece and Ireland closed slightly weak. Iceland gained more than 0.5%, while Hungary, Czech Republic edged up marginally. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.97%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX