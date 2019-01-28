

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sale of $40 billion worth of two-year notes earlier in the day, the Treasury Department sold $41 billion worth of five-year notes on Monday, attracting slightly below average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.576 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.



The Treasury also sold $41 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 2.652 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.09.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $32 billion worth of seven-year notes on Tuesday.



