

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Toy industry sales slipped 2 percent last year hurt largely by closure of toy retail giant Toys R Us.



According to market researcher NPD Group, toys worth $21.6 billion were sold in 2018, less than the $22 billion generated in 2017. The 2 percent decline comes after four straight years of growth in the toy industry.



'After the liquidation announcement of Toys?R'Us last year, there was a great deal of speculation about what would happen to the industry, with some predicting double-digit declines,' Juli Lennett, vice president and industry advisor at NPD Group, said in a statement.



Sales performance across super-categories in 2018 showed mixed results, with four out of 11 posting growth. Gains were seen in Action Figures and Accessories, followed by Dolls, Youth Electronics, and Arts and Crafts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX