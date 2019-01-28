Noble Romans, Inc.: First Franchised Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub Now Under Construction in Lafayette, Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2019 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB: NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor and operator of Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, announced that its first franchisees for Craft Pizza & Pub ('CPP'), Patrick and Holly O'Neil, have signed a lease and entered into a construction contract for their first CPP restaurant in Lafayette, Indiana. With construction now underway, the location is scheduled for a grand opening by late March.

As Dairy Queen's largest franchisee in the state of Indiana, the O'Neil's are experienced multi-unit foodservice operators and uniquely qualified to be brand representatives for Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub. According to Scott Mobley, president and CEO of Noble Roman's, 'Patrick and his wife, Holly, are exactly the kind of individuals we wanted to begin a growing the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub franchise family. They have tremendous experience, a commendable history of success and, equally important, they are committed to the kind of 'WOW' operations that set CPP apart. I know the O'Neil's are looking at this to be the first of many units to come and they certainly have identified a hot market for Noble Roman's in Lafayette, where we have a proud and successful history. Their manager for this location is already in training in one of the company-operated CPP locations. He has a long tenure with the O'Neil's in their Dairy Queen operations and is already catching on successfully to the operations of a CPP.'

Speaking of the opportunity represented by Noble Roman's Craft Pizza and Pub, Mr. O'Neil expressed that he was impressed with the completeness of the overall package. Said O'Neil, 'The food experience at Craft Pizza & Pub is obviously fantastic; they are known for their great pizza and breadsticks. But when you combine that with the upbeat vibe of the restaurants, the unique features such as the glass-enclosed dough rooms, the fast and simple operations and the overall unit economics, it makes the decision to grow with the concept an easy one. And when you consider the tremendous legacy represented in the brand's name reputation, you can't ask for more!' Mr. O'Neil noted that the process of obtaining this first location was a slow and exacting one, but they are very pleased with the site and look forward to opening soon.

About Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub

The CPP concept has a hint of nostalgia with a modern flair and substantial new innovations. The CPP harkens back to the company's early history when it was known simply as 'Pizza Pub.' Like then, for fast and efficient service that is easier to staff and manage, ordering takes place at the counter and food runners deliver orders to the dining room for dine-in guests. The company also recently announced new curb side service for its carry-out customers. Called 'Pizza Valet Service,' it designed to create a WOW experience for CPP carry-out customers with added value and convenience. Pizza Valet Service breaks new ground in the industry for a fast, fun and convenient carry-out experience.

CPP features many other exciting enhancements over the current competitive landscape, particularly when compared to the fast-casual segment from which it differs greatly. As the name implies, the restaurant features two styles of hand-crafted, made-from-scratch pizzas in individual, medium and large sizes with a selection of over forty different toppings, cheeses and sauces from which to choose. The pizza offerings feature Noble Roman's traditional hand-crafted thinner crust as well as its signature deep-dish Sicilian crust. Beer and wine are also featured, with sixteen different beers on tap and sixteen by the bottle, including both national and local craft selections. The menu features sixteen wines that are both high quality and reasonably priced, and available by the glass or the bottle.

Additional enhancements include a glass enclosed 'Dough Room' where Noble Roman's Dough Masters hand make all pizza and breadstick dough from scratch in customer view. Also in the dining room is a 'Dusting & Drizzle Station' where guests can customize their pizzas after they are baked with a variety of toppings and drizzles, such as rosemary infused olive oil, honey and Italian spices. Kids and adults alike enjoy Noble Roman's self-serve craft root beer and orange dream taps, which is also part of a special menu for customers 12 and younger. Throughout the dining room and the bar area are seventeen large and giant screen TV monitors for sports and the nostalgic black & white shorts featured in Noble Roman's earlier days.

The first Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub opened on January 31, 2017 in Westfield, Indiana in the Monon Marketplace on Main Street/Highway 32 across from Grand Park. Since then, additional company-operated units have opened in Whitestown, Fishers and Carmel, Indiana.

As Scott Mobley previously stated, 'Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub is the most exciting development for the company since it pioneered the non-traditional pizza venue. This modernization of the company's traditional, stand-alone pizzeria concept is the culmination of some of the best of our history combined with all-new, leading edge technology and recipes to produce what we think will be a terrific growth vehicle for the future.'

