

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices moved higher on Monday, as traders opted for the safe haven following a sell-off in global stock markets amid renewed worries about global growth and geopolitical issues.



With the U.S. Federal Reserve scheduled to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday, the dollar was a bit subdued against major currencies. It is widely expected that the central bank will hold interest rate unchanged. The bank's views on the economy and future policy stance are eagerly awaited by markets across the globe.



After four rate increases last year, Fed officials are now unanimously hammering a single message that they would be 'patient' in raising rates.



The dollar index was down by about 0.1% at 95.70.



Gold futures for February ended up $5.00, or 0.4%, at $1,303.10 an ounce, the highest settlement in about seven months. Gold futures for April settled at $1,309.30 an ounce, gaining $5.1.



On Friday, gold futures for February settled at $1,298.10, gaining $18.3 for the session.



Silver futures for March settled at $15.765 an ounce, up $0.066 from previous close.



Copper futures for March settled at $2.6800 per pound, down $0.0490 for the session.



The tussle over border wall funding, Brexit uncertainty, U.S.-China trade issues and worries about global economic growth are all making investors to shun riskier assets and seek the safe haven of the yellow metal.



U.S.-China trade talks will resume in Washington this week. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled to visit the U.S. on Wednesday and Thursday for the next round of negotiations with U.S. officials.



Though the partial shutdown of the U.S. government ended on Friday, it looks the halt is only temporary, as President Donald Trump has said that there will be a shutdown again if the lawmakers failed to approve funds for the border wall by February 15th.



In the U.K., legislators will be voting on Prime Minister Therasa May's fresh Brexit Plan tomorrow.



Investors are also looking ahead to a slew of U.S. economic data and corporate earnings reports this week.



