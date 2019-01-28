

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) announced, for the full-year 2019, the company expects ongoing earnings per diluted share of $14.00 to $15.00 as favorable product price/mix, restructuring benefits and reduced share count are offset by a higher tax rate and cost and currency increases. For the full-year 2019, the company expects to generate cash provided by operating activities of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion and free cash flow of $800 million to $900 million.



Fourth-quarter ongoing earnings per diluted share were $4.75, compared to $4.10 in the same prior-year period. Net sales were $5.7 billion, flat compared to the same prior-year period. Excluding the impact of currency, sales increased 2.5 percent.



