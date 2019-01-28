

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Monday said it has promoted its Chief Financial Officer David Gibbs to President and Chief Operating Officer.



Gibbs will now report to Chief Executive Officer Greg Creed and will assume operating leadership of global KFC Division as well as the U.S. and international businesses of Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.



Gibbs will retain his current Yum! Brands CFO role, title and responsibilities overseeing corporate strategy, finance, supply chain and information technology, while the Company conducts a search to identify a successor CFO.



'I'm happy to announce our promotion of David Gibbs to President and Chief Operating Officer. David is an extraordinarily talented commercial leader with a strong track record of results and deep experience in all three of YUM's global brands,' said Creed. 'He has been an invaluable strategic partner to me during a pivotal time for Yum! Brands, from the 2016 spinoff of the China business to driving the franchise operating, restaurant development and financial strategies that are reshaping KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell into more focused, franchised and efficient businesses.'



