

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar is mostly subdued against major currencies on Monday with traders largely refraining from making significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.



The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rate unchanged. After hiking interest rates four times last year, some key officials, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the bank would be flexible with regard to future policy stance.



Powell said the central bank 'will be patient' with monetary policy as it watches the economy evolve and that monetary policy is not on a 'preset path.'



Last Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump halted the government shutdown despite not receiving the $5.7 billion he had demanded for building a border wall, but said there will be a shutdown again in the event of the lawmakers failing to sanction funds for the wall by February 15th.



Also, with global stocks tumbling on growth concerns and falling crude oil prices, traders are opting for the safe haven of the yellow metal.



The euro rose to $1.1446 before losing some ground. Still, at $1.1429, the currency is up by about 0.14% against the greenback.



With tomorrow's vote on British Prime Minister Therasa May's fresh Brexit plan in focus, the Pound is trading weak against the dollar. A pound fetches $1.3158 now, down 0.32% from previous close of $1.3200.



Against the yen, the dollar is up 0.17%.



The Canadian dollar is up 0.28% at $1.3254, after rising to $1.3287 earlier in the session.



Markets are now awaiting a slew of crucial U.S. economic data for further direction. Meanwhile, U.S.-China trade talks will resume in Washington this week. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled to visit the U.S. on Wednesday and Thursday for the next round of negotiations with U.S. officials.



