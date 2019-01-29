Enterprise Holdings Completes Acquisition of Deem

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest car rental provider, Enterprise Holdings, today completed the purchase of Deem, an innovative managed-travel technology platform. The Deem platform includes Deem Work Fource and Deem Ground Work, a suite of online booking and travel technology products for business travelers, travel managers, travel-management companies and suppliers.

Since 2011, Deem has provided the technology behind Enterprise Holdings' EHIDirect travel booking platform for small- and medium-sized corporations. Enterprise has been a minority investor in Deem since 2016. Most recently, Enterprise and Deem partnered together to offer National Car and Driver in China through the National Car Rental brand.

Earlier this month, Enterprise Holdings announced its intent to acquire Deem. "We recognized Deem as a company that can bring better solutions to the travel industry," said Greg Stubblefield, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Enterprise Holdings, which operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car , National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.

Under Enterprise Holdings, Deem now has access to an infusion of capital and resources to help further expand its product roadmap and increase the pace of product development and enhancements.

Deem will continue to operate autonomously from its Silicon Valley headquarters and offer its suite of business travel technology including air and hotel as well as ground transportation options across major rental car, black car, ride-hailing and rail service providers. John F. Rizzo will remain in his role as Chief Executive Officer, as will the rest of the Deem executive team.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings - through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises - operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management accounted for $24.1 billion in revenue and owned 2 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2018. Enterprise Holdings' regional subsidiaries and Enterprise Fleet Management currently employ 100,000 worldwide. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies . Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

About Deem

Deem is designed for the entire business travel ecosystem using machine learning, AI and predictive analytics. Deem's suite of tools range from a dynamic traveler booking platform, travel manager cost controls, travel agency service technology, and supplier revenue opportunities, including the world's largest car service affiliate network and operator solutions. Deem's Work Fource, Ground Work and Emerging platforms service more than 50,000 corporate customers in 61 countries, speaking 14 languages - including the world's largest travel management companies. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. with offices in Bangalore, India.

