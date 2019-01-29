Gala Dinner Held in Sydney to Mark AETOS Capital Group's 12th Anniversary

SYDNEY, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

A gala dinner was held on 19thJanuary 2019 to mark the 12th anniversary of AETOS Capital Group's presence in Sydney, Australia, where the organisation's headquarters are located. A number of government officials attended the event, including the Hon. Alex Hawke MP, Special Minister of State, Dr. Michelle Byrne, Mayor of The Hills Shire Council and a few councilors. Also, the representatives from AETOS business partners and local media such as National Australia Bank; Industrial and Commercial Bank of China; Sydney Football Club along with over 200 representatives from AETOS' worldwide offices were also in attendance to celebrate the company's 12-year milestone.

Mr. Leo Cui JP, Managing Director of AETOS Capital Group Pty. Ltd. gave thanks in his welcome speech to all of the guests and also expressed a warm welcome to staff representatives. Mr. Leo Cui JP said: "Sydney has witnessed the growth and development of AETOS in the past 12 years. AETOS has grown to be a renowned global financial services provider holding two of the most recognized financial licences. AETOS currently has 25 wholly owned offices across Australia, Europe and Asia, serving clients from over 100 countries and jurisdictions, with trading volume over $1 Trillion US dollars per annum. According to Finance Magnates Q3 report, AETOS is ranked 21st amongst the global Forex and CFD brokers."

Clr. Mike Thomas, Senior Vice President of AETOS Capital Group said in his speech: "We are delighted to see ourselves as one of the leading global foreign exchange brokers in such a short period of time. The key reason why AETOS able to achieve a fast growth is because we constantly respect and abide to compliance and trustworthiness while adhering to the principles of 'Fairness, Efficiency and Intelligence'."

In his speech, the Hon. Alex Hawke MP extended his congratulations to AETOS Capital Group, said: "on behalf of the Australian Government and the Prime Minister Scott Morrison, I would like to congratulate AETOS Capital Group on its 12th anniversary. AETOS Capital Group is a leading example of the hard work and dedication of Australian companies. I wish the company every success in the future."

AETOS, as the principal partner of Sydney FC during its participation in the AFC Champions League, released the club's new jersey for the 2019 season in the gala dinner. Sydney FC Chief Commercial Officer Cameron Honey congratulated AETOS on celebrating their 12th anniversary: "We are delighted to have played a part in AETOS' success. We are excited to be once again partnering with them for the AFC Champions League 2019 which begins in March."