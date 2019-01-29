Bioplastics Producers, Suppliers, Retailers Convene in Bangkok for CMT's 13th Bioplastics Market

CMT's 13th Bioplastics Market in Bangkok on 12-13 March, 2019 explores latest developments, innovations, applications in bioplastics markets as well as the commitment of brand owners to use bioplastics and biomaterials in their products.

BANGKOK, Jan.28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world steers towards a circular economy, organizer, Centre for Management Technology (CMT), secures two leading retailers who will share their sustainability efforts at the summit. Major furniture retailer - IKEA relates its vision for 2025 and how it is commercially shifting to renewable, recyclable, & reusable materials that support the circular economy. In addition, UK's Marks & Spencer (M&S) presents its Plan 'A' 2025 -- under which it is 'Leveraging bio-based materials in delivering a sustainable retail environment'.

Also attending the summit are bioplastics producers - NatureWorks speaking on 'Designing high performance materials for the circular economy' highlighting advancements in biomaterials for durable and emerging applications like 3D printing, while Novamont presents its perspective on 'End-of-life options of bioplastics' with an analysis of the best solution - replacement or recycle? Bioplastics producer -- BiologiQ also presents a key session at the summit.

Country Spotlights:

China's green revolution: Driving the future of bioplastics market - China Plastics Processing Industry Association

green revolution: Driving the future of bioplastics market - Bioplastic market outlook in Japan - Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

- Current trends & future prospects of bioplastics in Thailand - Thai Bioplastics Industry Association (TBIA)

- Bioplastic applications in Thailand's agriculture sector - Global Biopolymers

agriculture sector - Market updates of bioplastics industry in Taiwan - Minima Technology

Interactive Panel Discussion:

Sustainable feedstock resources & effective biobased supply chain - Panelists from MitrPhol Sugar and others.

Other Insightful Sessions:

Bioresorbable glass fiber: Enabling high load bearing bioplastic materials for industrial & medical applications - Arctic Biomaterials

Circular approach: PHA from sewage sludge & organic waste - Brabantse Delta Water Board

Opportunities of PEF in the bioplastics market - Synvina

High performance (Bio)Plastics and their Applications - DSM Engineering Plastics

Prospect of Bioplastics Industry in the Circular Economy - Lux Research

View event website or contact Grace at grace@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65 6346 9147 for more details.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814070/1200x250.jpg