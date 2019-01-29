

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Brazil's top prosecutor said she would pursue criminal charges against executives at Vale SA (VALE), iron-ore miner, and the government said it was ordering inspections at dams across the country after a deadly disaster at one the company owned.



Vale said it would suspend dividend payments and share buybacks after the miner's second deadly dam collapse killed at least 65 people on January 25th, 2019.



Vale said it is offering a donation of R$ 100,000 to each of the families with missing members or affected by fatalities, regardless of whether they are Vale's employees or not.



Vale noted that it will hire professionals from the Albert Einstein hospital, a reputable medical institution based in São Paulo, specialized in trauma, grief and catastrophe recovery, who will join 100 health professionals of the company that are on site providing assistance to the families of those affected.



Prosecutor General Raquel Dodge said the company should be severely punished for the dam's collapse, its second such incident in less than four years. The government also said it would publish an official order on Tuesday to demand state governments immediately inspect 140 or so dams similar to the one that burst in the town of Brumadinho in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.



