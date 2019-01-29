SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile Products NO. 017/19
In 2014, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) published ISO 8124-6:2014 for phthalates in toys and children's products. That completely new publication expanded the ISO 8124 series of standards for toy safety and provided a methodology for the determination of six phthalates in toys and children's articles (Safeguard 161/14 [1] (http://newsletter.sgs.com/eNewsletterPro/uploadedimages/000006/sgs-safeguards-16114-new-iso-method-phthalates-toys-iso-8124-62014-a4-en-14..pdf?dc=http&lb=)).
In November 2018, ISO published ISO 8124-6:2018 [2] (https://www.iso.org/standard/70008.html). This second edition contains, inter alia, a number of important technical revisions to its predecessor. These include the following:
- Extending the suitability of the method from six phthalates (BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIDP, DINP and DNOP) to seven phthalates (BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIBP, DIDP, DINP and DNOP)
- Inclusion of 'liquids' to the specific list of materials that are applicable to toys and children's products
- The use of 'ultrasonic bath', described as Method C, for extraction as an additional suitable method to 'Soxhlet extraction' and 'Solvent extraction'
The ISO 8124-6:2018 standard replaced the first edition upon its publication.
A comparison of major highlights between ISO 8124-6:2018 and its predecessor is summarized in Table 1.
|Item
|Parameter
|ISO 8124-6:2018
|ISO 8124-6:2014
|1
|Title
|Safety of Toys-part 6
Certain phthalate esters in toys and children's products
|2
|Phthalate
|BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIBP, DIDP, DINP and DNOP
|BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIDP, DINP and DNOP
|3
|Extraction in dichloromethane
|Method A
Soxhlet extraction, reflux, 6 hours
|Method B
Solvent extraction, 80oC, 1.5 hours, and reflux ,1.5 hours
|Method C
Ultrasonic bath, 60oC, 1 hour
|----
|4
|Analysis
|Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GCMS)
Table 1
Definitions
|Item
|Acronym
|CAS
|Phthalate
|1
|BBP
|85-68-7
|Benzylbutyl phthalate
|2
|DBP
|84-74-2
|Di-n-butyl phthalate
|3
|DEHP
|117-81-7
|Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate
|4
|DIBP
|84-69-5
|Diisobutyl phthalate
|5
|DIDP
|26761-40-0 and 68515-49-1
|Diisodecyl phthalate
|6
|DINP
|28553-12-0 and 68515-48-0
|Diisononyl phthalate
|7
|DNOP
|117-84-0
|Di-n-octyl phthalate
