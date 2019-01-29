SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile Products NO. 017/19

In 2014, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) published ISO 8124-6:2014 for phthalates in toys and children's products. That completely new publication expanded the ISO 8124 series of standards for toy safety and provided a methodology for the determination of six phthalates in toys and children's articles (Safeguard 161/14 [1] (http://newsletter.sgs.com/eNewsletterPro/uploadedimages/000006/sgs-safeguards-16114-new-iso-method-phthalates-toys-iso-8124-62014-a4-en-14..pdf?dc=http&lb=)).

In November 2018, ISO published ISO 8124-6:2018 [2] (https://www.iso.org/standard/70008.html). This second edition contains, inter alia, a number of important technical revisions to its predecessor. These include the following:

Extending the suitability of the method from six phthalates (BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIDP, DINP and DNOP) to seven phthalates (BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIBP, DIDP, DINP and DNOP)

Inclusion of 'liquids' to the specific list of materials that are applicable to toys and children's products

The use of 'ultrasonic bath', described as Method C, for extraction as an additional suitable method to 'Soxhlet extraction' and 'Solvent extraction'

The ISO 8124-6:2018 standard replaced the first edition upon its publication.

A comparison of major highlights between ISO 8124-6:2018 and its predecessor is summarized in Table 1.

Item Parameter ISO 8124-6:2018 ISO 8124-6:2014 1 Title Safety of Toys-part 6

Certain phthalate esters in toys and children's products 2 Phthalate BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIBP, DIDP, DINP and DNOP BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIDP, DINP and DNOP 3 Extraction in dichloromethane Method A

Soxhlet extraction, reflux, 6 hours Method B

Solvent extraction, 80oC, 1.5 hours, and reflux ,1.5 hours Method C

Ultrasonic bath, 60oC, 1 hour ---- 4 Analysis Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GCMS)

Table 1

Definitions

Item Acronym CAS Phthalate 1 BBP 85-68-7 Benzylbutyl phthalate 2 DBP 84-74-2 Di-n-butyl phthalate 3 DEHP 117-81-7 Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate 4 DIBP 84-69-5 Diisobutyl phthalate 5 DIDP 26761-40-0 and 68515-49-1 Diisodecyl phthalate 6 DINP 28553-12-0 and 68515-48-0 Diisononyl phthalate 7 DNOP 117-84-0 Di-n-octyl phthalate

