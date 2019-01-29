eyetime is Mika Brageot's Official Team Partner

ABU DHABI, UAE, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

eyetime, the developer of the social life app going by the same name, and Mika Brageot, the youngest Master Class pilot participating in the Red Bull Air Race World Championship, have announced today they are to collaborate with one another ahead of the 2019 Red Bull Air Race World Championship season.

Flying at speeds up to 370 km/h over iconic locations for millions of fans - the Red Bull Air Race World Championship is a high speed, low altitude aerial motorsport featuring the world's most exceptional pilots in a competition that requires speed, precision and skills. eyetime continues to be actively involved in this world-renowned world Championship. After the company was the partner to the Red Bull Air Race's sixth season stop last year in Wiener Neustadt, it will become the official Team Partner in the race season 2019 of the ambitious Master Class pilot Mika Brageot as #11RACING Team eyetime.

"Mika, who finished 4th overall in his second ever Championship last year is one of the most talented flight aerobatics and race pilots of today. Just as he will shake up the World Championship in the coming years, we are setting new standards in the world of digital communications. We are very much looking forward to becoming the partner to his successful team", emphasised Aleksandra Gieracz, Operating Manager eyetime.

"eyetime is an innovative app, full of possibilities and exciting future developments. The collaboration with eyetime provides us with the opportunity to take our communications with our fans to the next level, and we will be pushing hard to bring them the fastest times and best results that we can. We have the podium in our sights and I can't wait to get back in the track with the support of our new partners", Mika Brageot is pleased to announce.

The #11RACING MXS aircraft has been painted in a colourful new livery showcasing the eyetime splash throughout the fuselage and is sure to be a stand-out highlight for the eyes of fans during the season opener in Abu Dhabi 8th & 9th February.

Stay up-to-date with the eyetime channels

The eyetime app combines social channels with an instant messaging system. The app, which is available both for Android and iOS, offers, however, not only various different opportunities for people to connect with one another, but also numerous features which are capable of being personalised. In the course of the youngest collaboration, thousands of Red Bull Air Race fans, as well as Mika Brageot's fans, will benefit from the exclusive eyetime channels: Via the Red Bull Air Race Channel, as well as the Mika Brageot #11RACING Channel, they will receive regular race updates on the race series.

About eyetime

eyetime International Ltd. with its headquarters in London is setting new standards in the world of digital communications. With the development of the eyetime app, which combines daily life communications via social media, instant messaging and telephony in one app, eyetime International Ltd. is offering us the virtual world of the future today. Further information about the eyetime app can be found at http://www.eyetime.com.

Contact:

Aleksandra Gieracz

Operating Manager eyetime

E-Mail: aleksandra.gieracz@eyetime.com

Tel: +43-664-80886136

