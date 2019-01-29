INNATE PHARMA RECEIVES FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR IPH4102 IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SÉZARY SYNDROME

Fast Track designation (FTD) is intended to expedite the development and regulatory review of IPH4102 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory Sézary syndrome (SS) who have received at least two prior systemic therapies

FTD is based on the evaluation of Phase I results demonstrating strong clinical activity, favorable safety and substantial improvement in quality of life

TELLOMAK, a global, multi-cohort, Phase II study evaluating the potential of IPH4102 in different subtypes of T-cell lymphomas, will be initiated in the first half of 2019

Marseille, France, January 29, 2018, 7:00 AM CET

Innate Pharma SA (the "Company" - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 - IPH) announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to IPH4102 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory Sézary syndrome (SS) who have received at least two prior systemic therapies. IPH4102 is Innate Pharma's wholly-owned first-in-class anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, developed for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma.

Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the regulatory review of investigational drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.

"We are pleased that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to IPH4102 as there remains a high need for treatment options with strong efficacy and adequate safety profile to allow for treatment of Sézary syndrome, the most aggressive form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL)," said Pierre Dodion, Chief Medical Officer of Innate Pharma. "IPH4102 is a key element of our strategy to build a commercial franchise of treatments focused on rare cancers in the field of hemato-oncology. We intend to initiate a global multi-cohort Phase II study (TELLOMAK) in the first half of 2019 to confirm the clinical activity of IPH4102 in Sézary syndrome and evaluate the potential in other subtypes of T-cell lymphomas, including Mycosis fungoides (MF) and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). We look forward to working with the FDA to advance this promising program through clinical development."

Sézary syndrome is the leukemic variant of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a heterogeneous group of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas which arise primarily in the skin. Patients often experience very poor quality of life with severe and debilitating pruritus (chronic itchy skin). Despite recent advancements, Sézary syndrome is associated with a high relapse rate with currently available therapies.

Fast track designation is based on preliminary results of the Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study of IPH4102 in advanced CTCL (n=44). As of October 15, 2018, data from the subgroup of 35 SS patients revealed strong clinical activity, demonstrated by an overall response rate (ORR) of 42.9%, median duration of response (DoR) of 13.8 months and median progression-free survival (PFS) of 11.7 months. The ORR appeared to be higher (n=28, 53.6%) in patients with no histologic evidence of large cell transformation (LCT)1. Importantly, clinical activity was associated with a substantial improvement in quality of life as assessed by the SkinDex29 and Pruritus Visual Analog Scale (VAS) scores. IPH4102 displayed a favorable safety profile, consistent with previous observations.

About TELLOMAK:

TELLOMAK is a global, open-label, multi-cohort Phase II study evaluating the efficacy and safety of IPH4102 in patients with different subtypes of T-cell lymphoma. TELLOMAK is planned to recruit up to 250 patients, with IPH4102 evaluated as a single agent in patients with SS and MF (approximately 150 patients) and in combination with standard chemotherapy (gemcitabine and oxaliplatin) in patients with PTCL (approximately 100 patients). In patients with MF and PTCL, the study is designed to evaluate the benefit of IPH4102 according to KIR3DL2 expression.

About IPH4102:

IPH4102 is a first-in-class anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, designed for the treatment of CTCL. This group of rare cutaneous T-cell lymphomas has a poor prognosis with few therapeutic options at advanced stages. KIR3DL2 is an inhibitory receptor of the KIR family, expressed by approximately 65% of patients across all CTCL subtypes and expressed by up to 85% of them with certain aggressive CTCL subtypes, in particular, SS and tMF. It has a restricted expression on normal tissues.

Before Fast-Track Designation, IPH4102 was granted orphan drug status in the European Union and in the United States for the treatment of CTCL.

About Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma ("CTCL"):

CTCL is a heterogeneous group of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas which arise primarily in the skin and are characterized by the presence of malignant clonal mature T-cells. CTCL accounts for approximately 4% of all non-Hodgkin's lymphomas and has a median age at diagnosis of 55-65 years. Sézary syndrome accounts for approximately 5% of all CTCL.

Mycosis fungoides, and SS, its leukemic variant, are the most common CTCL subtypes. The overall 5-year survival rate, which depends in part on disease subtype, is approximately 10% for Sézary syndrome and less than 15% for transformed mycosis fungoides. CTCL is an orphan disease and patients with advanced CTCL have a poor prognosis with few therapeutic options and no standard of care. There are approximately 6,000 new CTCL cases in Europe and the United States per year.

About Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma ("PTCL"):

PTCL represents a group of non-Hodgkin lymphomas of mature T-cell origin with generally aggressive clinical behavior (Armitage, 2015). The three predominant aggressive PTCL subtypes in the Western countries are: PTCL not otherwise specified (NOS); angioimmunoblastic T cell lymphoma (AITL); and anaplastic T cell lymphoma (ALCL). In aggregate, PTCL accounts for approximately 10% of all non-Hodgkin's lymphomas and has a median age at diagnosis around 65 years.

Multi-agent chemotherapy is the recommended first line treatment for the majority of patients with PTCL (NCCN guidelines). Brentuximab vedotin has been recently approved by the US FDA in combination with first line chemotherapy for patient with CD30 positive PTCL (FDA press release, Nov 16, 2018). Stem cell transplantation (SCT) is a potentially curative option but is rather restricted to a minority of patients who are young, fit and achieve complete response to systemic therapy (Wilhelm, Smetak et al. 2016). Hence a high proportion of patients need second line therapy. Belinostat, pralatrexate and romidepsin have been approved by the FDA in this setting, but efficacy is generally limited (O'Connor, Zcan et al. 2015). None of these treatments have been approved by EMA. Brentuximab vedotin is also approved in the 2nd line setting (Pro, Advani et al. 2017), but if used in the first line, it may no longer be an option in 2nd line patients.





About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a fully integrated oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate Pharma's commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, in-licensed from AstraZeneca, was approved by the FDA in September 2018. Lumoxiti is a first-in class specialty oncology product for hairy cell leukemia (HCL). Innate Pharma's broad pipeline of antibodies includes several first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Innate Pharma has pioneered the discovery and development of checkpoint inhibitors, with a unique expertise and understanding of Natural Killer cell biology. This innovative approach has resulted in major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a landmark and multi-products partnership with

AstraZeneca/MedImmune.

Based in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com

1 LCT is present in approximatively 10% of Sézary syndrome patients (Talpur, CLML 2016) and is associated with poorer prognosis and shorter survival.

